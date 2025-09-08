FIFA President to attend Uzbekistan vs. Iran match

The match will be held at the Olympic Stadium in Tashkent and will kick off at 19:30 local time.

At the invitation of the Uzbekistan Football Association, FIFA President Gianni Infantino will visit Uzbekistan to watch the game.

As part of his visit, discussions are planned on projects for the development of football in the country, as well as a review of the activities of the National Football Center.

At Tashkent International Airport, the FIFA delegation was welcomed by the Minister of Sports of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Adham Ikramov, Vice President of the Olympic Council of Asia and First Deputy Chairman of the NOC Otabek Umarov, First Vice President of the UFA Ravshan Ermatov, and other officials.

In the third-place match of the tournament, the national teams of India and Oman will face each other in Tajikistan.

