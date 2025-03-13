FIFA eyes blockchain: Infantino suggests global token for soccer fans

Speaking at President Trump’s White House Crypto Summit last week, Infantino expressed FIFA’s interest in a digital token for its global fanbase.

“FIFA is very, very interested to develop a FIFA coin, to do it from here, from America, and to conquer the 5 billion soccer fans in the world,” Infantino stated. “If there is anyone here who is interested to team up with FIFA, here we are, together with the United States of America, and we will conquer the world of soccer with the FIFA coin.”

Though lacking details or a timeline, the announcement hints at FIFA’s exploration of blockchain for fan engagement and revenue.

Trump responded positively, saying: “That coin may be worth more than FIFA in the end. It could be quite a coin, actually.”

Following the summit, an unaffiliated cryptocurrency named “FIFA” surged 357,000% in a day, reaching an $8.2 million market cap, despite having no connection to FIFA.

Infantino’s announcement highlights FIFA’s interest in cryptocurrency as it prepares for the 2026 World Cup, co-hosted by the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

Earlier, it was reported that U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order to create a strategic Bitcoin reserve. During the summit, the administration introduced plans for a U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, allowing the government to hold cryptocurrency without taxpayer funding.