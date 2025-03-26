FIFA Club World Cup: $1 bln of prize money going to 32 participating clubs

The winners will earn up to US$ 125 million, with US$ 1 billion of prize money going to the 32 participating clubs and a target of US$ 250 million in solidarity for club football across the world. Critically, all revenue will be distributed to club football with FIFA’s reserves remaining untouched.

“The distribution model of the FIFA Club World Cup reflects the pinnacle of club football and represents the biggest-ever prize money for a football tournament comprising a seven-match group stage and playoff format with a potential payout of US$ 125 million foreseen for the winners,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

“In addition to the prize money for the participating teams, there is an unprecedented solidarity investment programme where we have a target of an additional US$ 250 million being provided to club football across the world. This solidarity will undoubtedly provide a significant boost in our ongoing efforts in making football truly global.

“Not only that, but FIFA will neither retain any funding for this tournament, as all revenues will be distributed to club football, nor will it touch FIFA’s reserves, which are set aside for global football development through the 211 FIFA Member Associations.”

The distribution model for the 2025 edition will comprise the following pillars:

Total prize money pot: US$ 1 billion, comprised of a sporting performance pillar of US$ 475 million and a participation pillar of US$ 525 million.

Sporting performance pillar: US$ 475 million.

Earlier, it was reported that FIFA President Gianni Infantino has suggested the organization may launch its own cryptocurrency token.