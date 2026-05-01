FIFA chief confirms Iran will play 2026 World Cup matches in the US despite tensions

Iran did not send a delegation to Thursday’s Congress, leaving the country without direct representation at a time when its participation in the 2026 tournament is already a subject of behind-the-scenes discussions. The issue is particularly sensitive given the cross-border format of the competition.

The expanded 48-team tournament, co-hosted by Canada, the United States, and Mexico, will require teams, officials, and staff to travel frequently between host countries. This raises concerns that visa restrictions or diplomatic tensions could complicate logistics for some nations.

Iran has already qualified for the tournament, but its participation has become more complicated amid the ongoing conflict involving the United States and Israel. Tehran has requested that its matches not be held on US soil.

FIFA has rejected that request, maintaining that the match schedule will remain unchanged. Marco Rubio said last week that Washington does not oppose Iranian players taking part in the tournament, but noted that individuals with ties to the IRGC would not be permitted to accompany them.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino: ""The benefits that we can generate from a (FIFA) World Cup, from a (FIFA) Club World Cup, from a (FIFA) Women’s World Cup, from a (FIFA) Women’s Club World Cup, and so on and forth, go back to the entire world, because we want to give every… pic.twitter.com/CWgBQRqZMC — FIFA Media (@fifamedia) April 30, 2026

“Let me start at the outset. Of course, Iran will be participating at the FIFA World Cup 2026. And of course Iran will play in the United States of America,” Infantino said. “And the reason for that is very simple: we have to unite. It is my responsibility, our responsibility.”

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that FIFA has entered the final phase of ticket sales for the 2026 World Cup, releasing seats for all 104 matches on a first-come, first-served basis, while also increasing payouts for participating teams.