Festive coincidence: Over a hundred police officers in Kazakhstan are called Nauryz

16:37, 21 March 2025

For the celebration of Nauryz, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan presented interesting statistics: there are 119 people serving in the police whose names are associated with this holiday, Kazinform News Agency reports with reference to Polisia.kz.

Kazakh Police
Photo credit: Kazinform

As reported by the media portal of the department, choosing a name in Kazakh culture has always been a meaningful and significant tradition.

"In Kazakh culture, choosing a name has always been an important and responsible matter, because it carries a deep meaning and is associated with a person's fate, his future, as well as with respect for traditions and culture," the statement reads.

Nauryz
Photo credit: Administration of Semey city

The department also highlighted the number of police officers who share the name Nauryz. 

"Among the 119 police officers named Nauryz, there are four women. Nauryzbay - 55 people, Nauryzbek - 41, Nauryz - 12, Nauryzgul - 4, Nauryzkhan - 3, Nauryzgali - 2, Nauryzzhan - 1, Beknauryz - 1," the statement said.

It was also noted that these statistics "clearly demonstrate how the traditions and culture of Nauryz are growing stronger in modern Kazakhstan."

As reported previously, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstanis on Nauryz Meiramy.

