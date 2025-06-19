Fervent heat and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan

Fervent heat is expected today in the country’s southeast. Dust storms are predicted to sweep through the southwest and south.

The fire threat remains high in Almaty, Abai, Pavlodar, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Akmola, Atyrau, Mangistau, Karaganda, Kostanay and East Kazakhstan regions locally.

The extremely high fire hazard is in effect in Almaty, Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Zhambyl, Aktobe, Ukytau, Zhetysu, partially in Atyrau, Mangistau, Pavlodar, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Abai and East Kazakhstan regions.

Sweltering temperatures of 35-39 degrees Celsius are expected today in Almaty region. It is to be hotter in the north and west of the region with mercury rising as high as 42 degrees Celsius.

Heatwave is also forecast to grip Zhetysu, Abai, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Pavlodar and Karaganda regions.

Earlier, Kazinform reported sweltering temperatures to batter Kazakhstan, mercury to rise as high as 46°C on June 18.