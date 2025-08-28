Fertility rate in England and Wales falls to record low despite rise in births

The total fertility rate (TFR) stood at 1.41 children per woman in 2024, down from 1.42 in 2023. This marks the lowest level since records began in 1938 and the third consecutive year of record lows.

“As the TFR considers changes in population size, we see that the increased adult population in 2024 outweighs the increase in births, resulting in a decrease in the TFR. Since 1938, an increase in births at the same time as a decrease in the TFR has only been observed six times, with four out of six occurring since 2011,” The ONS noted.

Regionally, only London and the West Midlands recorded increases in fertility rates, the first regional rises since 2021. The West Midlands rose from 1.56 in 2023 to 1.59 in 2024, while London edged up from 1.33 to 1.35. The North West saw no change, while all other regions experienced declines.

At the local level, Birmingham had the largest increase in TFR (+0.14), while Maldon recorded the sharpest fall (-0.22). Luton reported the highest TFR across England and Wales at 2.00, while the City of London had the lowest at 0.32. In Wales, Newport had the highest fertility rate at 1.64, while Cardiff recorded the lowest at 1.19.

The agency also highlighted the continued rise in the average age of parents. In 2024, the mean age of mothers was 31.0, up from 30.9 in 2023, while fathers averaged 33.9, compared to 33.8 a year earlier. Mothers in London were the oldest on average at 32.5, compared to 30.0 in the north-east.

Age-specific fertility rates showed the sharpest decline among those aged 25 to 29, while fertility increased for mothers aged 30 to 39 and fathers aged 35 to 39. First-time mothers were significantly younger, averaging 29.4 years, compared to 31.8 for second births and 33.9 for fourth children, suggesting larger gaps between first and second children than between later births.

Falling birth rates are a concern in many countries worldwide. In Japan, the number of births fell below 700,000 for the first time in 2024. Vietnam’s total fertility rate also dropped to a record low of 1.91 children per woman that year. By contrast, South Korea saw a 7.4% increase in births in the first half of 2025 compared to a year earlier, the highest first-half growth rate on record.