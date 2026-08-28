Ferrari World to host women-only run for Emirati Women’s Day

The run will take place in the park’s fully enclosed, air-conditioned environment, with three distances to accommodate different fitness levels: 2.5 km for beginners, 5 km for recreational runners and 10 km for more experienced participants.

The route will start inside Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and pass through the park before continuing into Yas Mall. Participants will then return via the Italian Village to the finish line.

Check-in will begin at 6:00 a.m. The 10 km run is scheduled to start at 7:00 a.m., followed by the 5 km at 7:03 a.m. and the 2.5 km at 7:08 a.m. The event will conclude with a podium presentation at 8:30 a.m.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that the Bangladeshi government had launched a dedicated bus service for women, operated and managed by female drivers, to ensure safe and comfortable journeys for female commuters.