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    Ferrari World to host women-only run for Emirati Women’s Day

    03:35, 28 August 2026

    Ferrari World Yas Island in Abu Dhabi will host the third edition of its Ladies Run on August 30 to mark Emirati Women’s Day, offering a women-only sporting event combining fitness and friendly competition, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing WAM.

    Ferrari World to host women-only run for Emirati Women’s Day
    Photo credit: WAM

    The run will take place in the park’s fully enclosed, air-conditioned environment, with three distances to accommodate different fitness levels: 2.5 km for beginners, 5 km for recreational runners and 10 km for more experienced participants.

    The route will start inside Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and pass through the park before continuing into Yas Mall. Participants will then return via the Italian Village to the finish line.

    Check-in will begin at 6:00 a.m. The 10 km run is scheduled to start at 7:00 a.m., followed by the 5 km at 7:03 a.m. and the 2.5 km at 7:08 a.m. The event will conclude with a podium presentation at 8:30 a.m.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported that the Bangladeshi government had launched a dedicated bus service for women, operated and managed by female drivers, to ensure safe and comfortable journeys for female commuters.

    UAE Women Upcoming Events Sport Middle East World News
    Meruyert
    Meruyert Pernekulova
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