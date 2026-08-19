Bangladesh launches pink women-only buses

Bangladeshi Road Transport and Bridges Minister Shaikh Rabiul Alam inaugurated the service at a ceremony here on Tuesday.

The buses will be under the direct supervision of Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC).

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the minister said the service will eventually cover major cities and towns in the country to ensure that all kinds of movement for women traveling on public transport are safe, comfortable, and secure.

He said that with this initiative, the government showed its commitment to women's safe mobility on public transport, starting in the capital – from boarding to traveling and getting off – with all-female staff ensuring safety.

He urged the BRTC to monitor the new service continuously to improve it according to the needs of female passengers.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Uber launched an option allowing women riders and drivers across the United States to limit interactions with men through its expanded Women Preferences program.