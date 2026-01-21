Ferrari to monitor team health with WHOOP wearables starting 2026

Under the agreement, WHOOP wearable devices will be provided to members of the Scuderia Ferrari HP team to support the monitoring and analysis of key indicators related to physical health and overall well-being throughout the season.

Ferrari’s medical staff will collaborate closely with WHOOP’s Performance Science specialists to enhance physical efficiency and recovery. The partnership will focus on analyzing data related to sleep, stress and recovery, in line with the team’s long-standing data-driven philosophy.

Commenting on the partnership, Ferrari’s Chief Racing Revenue Officer Lorenzo Giorgetti said the collaboration with WHOOP enables the team to extend its data-driven approach beyond car performance to the human factor. He noted that combining Ferrari’s expertise in high-performance engineering with WHOOP’s insights into human health represents another step toward innovation and continuous improvement, aimed at creating optimal conditions for the team both on and off the track.

