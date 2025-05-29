Feminization is humanization: North Macedonia’s President on women in global politics

“For me, as a professor on temporary work in politics, indeed, something important is always present. For example, do you remember the Robinson Crusoe and Friday? I imagine Friday as a woman. Why? Because of the quality of dialogue,” noted the President of North Macedonia.

Siljanovska-Davkova emphasized a philosophical approach to politics. The president clarified her position on women's role in politics.

“As I have already mentioned, for me, also as in ancient times, politics could be the art of the possible, and sometimes through cultural diplomacy even the art of the impossible. So I don't intend women to replace men. No. To me, feminization is humanization,” said the President.

The President of North Macedonia reflected on the importance of harmony between people and nature, and between genders:

“It means not to forget the perfect creator, nature, and to follow its rhythm. Half of the population, women, about half of men. So walking together, we are stronger,” Siljanovska-Davkova explained.

Using cultural references, the President illustrated the current state of global politics.

“Even in the famous song of James Brown, it is clear that even in the lyrics, this is the man's world. Unfortunately, the man's world is led by Mars. But we need Venus with olive tree in the hair,” she declared.

The president also emphasized the importance of providing women with equal opportunities in international politics.

“We women also deserve our own political room in international politics, as Virginia Woolf says. We deserve that. So, I think that only together we can change the world,” Siljanovska Davkova noted.

