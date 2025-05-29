Ban Ki-moon warns of global disunity – Astana International Forum

Ban Ki-moon acknowledged that the world today may be in a “worse position” than when he left office. He reaffirmed his long-standing view that many conflicts stem from leaders' failure to uphold basic human rights and prioritize unity.

“Again, however powerful one country may be - the European Union, America, or any well to-do nation - they cannot do it alone. What concerns me now is that, today, leaders are more divided than ever,” noted former UN Secretary-General.

Ban emphasized that global problems such as climate change require coordinated responses, and called for a renewed “tripartite partnership” among governments, business, and civil society.

“I sincerely hope that the leaders of the world just think about the future of our planet and future of our succeeding generation. I think that's their political responsibility,” said President and Chair of the GGGI.

8th Secretary General of the UN also highlighted Central Asia’s growing momentum in addressing climate challenges, referencing the recent Samarkand Climate Forum as a milestone in regional solidarity.

“Kazakhstan, with its vast renewable energy potential and growing commitment to sustainability, is well-positioned to lead by example. By investing in clean energy, green technologies, and cross-border collaboration, Kazakhstan and Central Asia can chart a course toward a prosperous and sustainable future,” noted Ban Ki-moon.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that FAO will extend its partnership program with Kazakhstan for another 10 years.