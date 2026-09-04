Steinem’s foundation announced on Instagram that she “passed away peacefully” at her home in New York City on Wednesday, surrounded by people who loved her. She continued working for equality until the end of her life.

A writer and magazine editor, Steinem co-founded the Women’s Action Alliance, an organisation dedicated to fighting sexism, more than 50 years ago. She later co-founded Ms. magazine in 1972, one of the first publications focused on women’s issues.

Born on March 25, 1934, in Toledo, Ohio, Steinem had a difficult childhood. After graduating from university in the late 1950s, she went to India on a research scholarship and spent two years as a Chester Bowles Asian Fellow.

She returned to the United States and served as director of the Independent Research Service before moving to New York City in the early 1960s to begin a career as a freelance writer. She later became a columnist for New York Magazine before launching Ms. magazine.

In her later years, Steinem continued writing and hosting “Talking Circles” at her New York home, welcoming hundreds of guests for conversations. Her foundation said she hoped the tradition would continue after her death.

Tributes poured in on Thursday, with writers and feminists expressing gratitude on social media and recalling Steinem’s influence on their lives.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler, best known for her global hit “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” had died at age 75.