Her family announced her passing in a statement published on her official website.

"Bonnie's family and team are heartbroken to announce that Bonnie unexpectedly passed away last night in hospital in Portugal as a result of the illness that she was being treated for," the statement said.

Tyler had been seriously ill since May. Following emergency hospitalization in Faro, Portugal, she underwent intestinal surgery and was placed in a medically induced coma. Although she later regained consciousness, she remained in intensive care, and the remaining dates of her summer tour were canceled or postponed as her condition deteriorated.

Born in Neath, Wales, on June 8, 1951, Tyler rose to international fame with her 1983 hit Total Eclipse of the Heart, which topped the charts in both the UK and the U.S. Earlier this year, the song surpassed one billion streams on Spotify.

Tyler’s other notable songs include Lost in France, her 1976 breakthrough hit. She represented the UK at Eurovision in 2013 and was appointed an MBE for her services to music.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Stacey King, a three-time NBA champion with the Chicago Bulls, had died aged 59.