FedEx global head office inaugurated in Saudi Arabia

The announcement was made during an official ceremony held in Diriyah, attended by Vice Minister and Acting President of the Transport General Authority (TGA) Dr. Rumaih Al-Rumaih and FedEx President & CEO Raj Subramaniam, with several senior officials and dignitaries.

Al-Jasser stated that FedEx’s strengthened presence in the Kingdom reflects Saudi Arabia’s growing appeal as a premier destination for logistics and global investment. He emphasized the Kingdom’s rising influence as a key global logistics hub and a strategic gateway for trade and transport services. He further noted that the increasing number of leading global logistics and courier companies establishing direct operations in Saudi Arabia demonstrates the strength of its logistics sector, its pro-investment environment, and the global confidence in the Kingdom’s transformation journey under the Saudi leadership.

The TGA confirmed that this milestone includes the launch of FedEx’s first direct air connection to Riyadh from the United States and Europe. The inaugural flight is scheduled to arrive tomorrow at King Khalid International Airport, with operations set to commence at a frequency of six flights per week, in addition to expanding its integrated logistics services throughout the Kingdom and the region.

