Federal shooting in Portland under investigation

Police said officers responded at about 2:18 p.m. local time to a report of a shooting in the 10200 block of Southeast Main Street. Shortly afterward, officers located a man and a woman with gunshot wounds near Northeast 146th Avenue and East Burnside, close to Adventist Medical Center. A tourniquet was applied at the scene before both victims were transported to hospital. Their conditions have not been disclosed.

Authorities confirmed that federal agents were involved in the incident. The FBI office in Portland said the shooting involved Customs and Border Protection officers and that federal authorities are leading the investigation. Homeland Security officials stated on social media that agents fired in self-defense.

Portland Police Chief Bob Day said the case remains at an early stage. He urged the public to remain calm, noting heightened tension following a recent fatal shooting involving an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer in Minnesota.

City Council President Elana Pirtle Guiney said during a council meeting that both victims were alive and that officials were hoping for positive updates.

Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield announced that the Oregon Department of Justice has opened its own inquiry. In a statement, Rayfield said the incident underscores the need for transparency and accountability when federal agents use force, adding that his office would take all necessary steps to protect the rights and security of Oregon residents.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a woman was killed by a US immigration officer during an enforcement operation in Minneapolis on Wednesday, fueling renewed debate over the Trump administration’s expanded immigration crackdown and the use of force by federal agents.