Feasibility study for Saudi-Türkiye railway via Jordan, Syria to finish by year-end

In media statements, Jasser noted that the project would enhance regional integration, boost trade and contribute to the development of a sustainable land transport network across the region.

He added that Saudi Arabia's national railway network already extends to the Jordanian border through the Al Haditha crossing, positioning the Kingdom as a strategic hub for future expansion and broader regional and international connectivity.

Earlier, it was reported that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia had achieved a new global milestone by ranking first worldwide in the Digital Readiness Framework 2025 issued by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).