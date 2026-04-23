Feasibility study for Saudi-Türkiye railway via Jordan, Syria to finish by year-end
Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistics Saleh Jasser said that a feasibility study for a proposed railway link connecting Saudi Arabia to Türkiye via Jordan and Syria is expected to be completed by the end of 2026, Petra reported.
In media statements, Jasser noted that the project would enhance regional integration, boost trade and contribute to the development of a sustainable land transport network across the region.
He added that Saudi Arabia's national railway network already extends to the Jordanian border through the Al Haditha crossing, positioning the Kingdom as a strategic hub for future expansion and broader regional and international connectivity.
Earlier, it was reported that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia had achieved a new global milestone by ranking first worldwide in the Digital Readiness Framework 2025 issued by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).