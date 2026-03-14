FC Turan appoints new head coach

Last season, Kumykov coached Kaysar, a team composed entirely of Kazakh players.

Kazakh fans know the coach well from his successful tenure with Shakhter Karaganda, where he led the club to national titles in 2011 and 2012 and to victories in the Kazakhstan Super Cup and Kazakhstan Cup in 2013.

Under Kumykov’s leadership, Shakhter also became the first club in Kazakh football history to reach the group stage of the UEFA Europa League.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan has announced an extended squad for FIFA Series 2026 in Astana.