FC Kaysar appoints new managing director

A native of Kyzylorda, Pazylkhaiyr has held various senior positions in the akimats of Astana and Almaty, the Amanat party, and KazMunayGas.

Prior to his appointment, he served as Executive Director of the Kazakhstan Football Federation and headed its Directorate for Professional Club Competitions.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Spain and Belgium advanced to the quarter-finals after defeating Portugal and the United States, respectively.