FC Kairat's players back in Glasgow for Belarus team duties

The Belarus national team continues playing in the European qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. In October, the Belarusians will play two matches in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers: away against Denmark at ZTE Arena on October 9 and away against Scotland at Hampden Park in Glasgow on October 12. The national team is currently in last (4th) place after two games, having suffered a 2-0 home loss to Scotland and a 5-1 defeat away to Greece.

Aleksandr Martynovich and Valeriy Gromyko are already familiar with the venue. They traveled to Scotland with FC Kairat in August and secured a draw against local Celtic at Celtic Park during the Champions League qualifiers.

In addition, the following players of FC Kairat also received call-ups to Kazakhstan's national senior and youth teams:

Senior Team (2026 World Cup Qualifiers): Damir Kassabulat and Dastan Satpaev (called up but is currently undergoing a medical examination for a minor injury).

Youth Team (2027 European U21 Qualifiers): Aleksandr Mrynskiy, Ramazan Bagdat, and Olzhas Baybek.

As earlier reported, FC Kairat's forward Dastan Satpaev will miss Kazakhstan’s upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifying matches against Liechtenstein and North Macedonia due to injury.