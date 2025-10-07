Dastan Satpaev to miss Kazakhstan’s national team matches due to injury

Kuralbek Ordabayev, a former Kairat player with many years of experience, shared details regarding the 17-year-old player’s absence from the national team.

“Before the last match, Dastan was already feeling some discomfort but didn’t mention it, as he was eager to take the field and help the team. He ended up playing the full game and even scored a goal. However, the pain intensified immediately afterward, and he had to consult the medical staff. The examination revealed swelling in his left thigh muscle — about four centimeters in size — along with a strain and minor tears. That’s a serious load for a young athlete, so our doctors recommended that he undergo a recovery program with the club,” Ordabayev was quoted as saying by Kairat’s press service.

He added that the club had coordinated the issue with the national team’s coaching staff and officially informed them about the player’s condition.

“Unfortunately, Dastan won’t be able to join the national team this time. I want to stress that our players never turn down a call-up — for Kairat’s footballers, representing Kazakhstan has always been a great honor and source of pride. What matters most now is that Dastan fully recovers and comes back stronger, ready to help both the club and the national team,” Ordabayev said.

As reported earlier, FC Kairat’s next opponent has secured a convincing away victory.