FC Kairat to hold send-off for Dastan Satpaev ahead of London move

The send-off is scheduled to take place at Almaty Central Stadium, Kairat’s home venue.

“Following the match against Kyzylzhar on June 17, a farewell event will be held for our striker, who is set for a new challenge on the European stage,” the club said.

The club also reminded fans that Satpaev is set to play his final two matches for Kairat at this stage of his career in June. The team will host Atyrau on June 13 and Kyzylzhar on June 17.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kairat and London’s Chelsea have reached an agreement on the transfer of Dastan Satpayev.