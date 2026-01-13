FC Irtysh Pavlodar appoints new head coach

The club officially confirmed that the Belarusian manager will lead the first-team squad.

Kirill Alshevskiy has previously coached at clubs Rukh Brest, Liepāja, BATE Borisov, RUOR Minsk, and Dinamo Minsk. He also served within the Belarusian youth national team structures.

"Under Alshevskiy’s leadership, BATE Borisov cemented its status as the powerhouse of Belarusian football, achieving significant domestic success as league runners-up and Belarusian Cup winners," FC Irtysh's statement reads.

His most recent coaching post was at the Moscow-based club, Veles.

As Qazinform reported earlier, since the start of 2026, around 10 players have left the club.