FC Irtysh head coach and players leave team

FC Irtysh confirmed that head coach Rinat Alyuetov and his coaching staff have left the team and plan to continue their work at Okzhetpes.

“On behalf of the club, we would like to thank head coach Rinat Alyuetov and his coaching staff for their confident leadership and professionalism. Together, we achieved our objective by returning the club to the Premier League and restoring joy to our supporters,” the club said.

Several players have also departed the team. FC Irtysh confirmed that Vladimir Vomenko, Nurgaini Buribaev, Adilkhan Dobay, Mokhammed Ensebaev, Nuraly Elemes, Vladislav Vasiljev, and Erkebulan Tungyshbaev have left the club, while Arman Kenesov, Miram Kikbaev, and Temirlan Torebek have returned to their parent clubs. It was also reported that club director Konstantin Gorovenko has stepped down from his position.

“Konstantin Gorovenko paid particular attention not only to the first team but also to the football center, attending every match, conducting master classes, and organizing joint training sessions to support the development and interest of local youth players,” FC Irtysh noted.

