Favorable conditions must be created for small business — Tokayev

“As Head of State, I pay special attention to the development of small and medium-sized businesses, personally overseeing all key issues. The Government is undertaking extensive efforts to stimulate entrepreneurship and eliminate barriers to its growth. At the same time, it must be openly recognized that significant challenges and unresolved problems still exist,” the Kazakh President said.

He stressed that it is crucial to create favorable conditions, especially for small businesses that produce high value-added products.

“State support should enable entrepreneurs to grow their businesses and reach new heights. This will serve as the key measure of the success of entrepreneurship development policies,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev added.

Earlier at the same ceremony, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced his decision to establish the Order of Meyirim.