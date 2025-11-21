EN
    Fatima Bosch of Mexico wins Miss Universe 2025 title

    10:48, 21 November 2025

    Fatima Bosch of Mexico has been crowned Miss Universe 2025, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Fatima Bosch of Mexico
    Photo credit: Miss Universe's official X account

    The 25-year-old humanitarian and volunteer received the crown from last year’s winner, Victoria Kjaer Theilvig of Denmark.

    Thailand’s Praveenar Singh was named first runner up. Venezuela’s Stephany Abasali, the Philippines’ Ahtisa Manalo, and Ivory Coast’s Olivia Yace completed the top five.

    Fatima Bosch of Mexico wins Miss Universe 2025 title
    Photo credit: @missuniverse official Instagram account

    Nadeen Ayoub became the first woman to represent Palestine at Miss Universe and advanced to the top 30 semifinalists.

    The finale was hosted by American comedian Steve Byrne and opened with a performance by Thai singer Jeff Satur. After the swimwear round, the number of contestants was reduced from 30 to 12, and then to 5 following the evening gown segment. Finalists answered questions on global issues and how they would use the Miss Universe platform to empower others.

    Jamaica’s contestant, Gabrielle Henry, fell during the evening gown preliminaries and was taken to a hospital. Miss Universe President Raul Rocha said she is receiving medical care and did not sustain fractures.

    Earlier this month, during a live streamed meeting, Miss Universe Thailand director Nawat Itsaragrisil publicly criticized Bosch for insufficient social media activity and called her a “dumbhead.” After Bosch responded, security escorted her out, and several contestants walked out in solidarity.

    A few days before the final, a member of the judging panel, musician and composer Omar Harfouch announced his resignation, alleging that a “secret vote” had been held to pre select the Top 30 finalists.

    World News Entertainment Scandal
