Fatal helicopter crash in eastern Germany claims pilot’s life

The helicopter was reportedly en route to carry out liming operations in the forest area. District Fire Chief Falko Auerswald confirmed that the pilot was killed in the crash.



Police said they had no immediate information about the pilot’s identity or the cause of the accident. A spokesperson said authorities were notified of the crash at around 9.55 am local time (0755GMT).



Eyewitnesses reportedly described seeing a column of smoke visible from a great distance.



The Neudorf Forest District, which has jurisdiction over the area, and police confirmed an emergency involving a helicopter.



Helicopters are used to apply lime to forest soils. Aerial liming is carried out to counter soil acidification caused by environmental factors such as acid rain and nitrogen.

Earlier, it was reported that two crew members were killed and two others survived after two firefighting helicopters collided midair while battling a major wildfire in western Attica, Greece.