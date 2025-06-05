EN
    Fans lined up in London to meet Dimash Qudaibergen

    09:52, 5 June 2025

    Fans lined up in London for a chance to meet 'Kazakhstan's miracle' Dimash Qudaibergen, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Fans line up in London to meet Dimash Qudaibergen
    Photo credit: A screenshot from a video

    Just a day after performing as a special guest at Lara Fabian’s concert, the world-renowned singer met with his fans in London. The event was held in the Grand Ballroom at the Hilton London Wembley.

    I have been Dimash’s fan seems, like, forever. And, I just love Dimash and how he reaches us – heart and soul. He is the best voice in the world and making the different all around the world, So greateful, says Gloria McCune from California.

    As reported earlier, Dimash Qudaibergen has performed as a special guest at Lara Fabian’s concert in London.

