Families of Shchuchinsk gas explosion victims to receive financial support

Governor of the Burabay district, Arai Sadykov, noted that the situation had been brought under control.

“I express my deep and sincere condolences to the families of the victims; this is an irreparable loss. All necessary assistance is being provided in full. From the first hours after the incident, the administration of the Burabay district has organized comprehensive support. One-time financial assistance payment to the amount of two million tenge will be paid to the families of the deceased, and those injured will receive one million tenge each,” the governor said.

It was also noted that local administration will help in the organization of funerals, as well as in accommodation of relatives arriving to attend the funeral ceremonies.

Earlier, it was reported that seven people were killed and 21 were injured in a gas explosion followed by a fire in Shchuchinsk, Akmola region. Among the victims is a 16-year-old girl.