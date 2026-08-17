Falcon auction sets year’s record with $346,000 sale

Two falcons from a Canadian farm sold for a combined SAR1.45 million. The first, a pure gyrfalcon chick, opened at SAR40,000 and closed at SAR150,000.

The second, a mottled gyr chick, opened at SAR200,000 before soaring to SAR1.3 million amid intense bidding.

Last year’s top sale reached SAR1.2 million for a Super White pure gyrfalcon from a U.S. farm, while the auction’s all‑time record stands at SAR1.75 million for an Ultra White pure mottled gyr chick.

The auction runs until August 25, with coverage on television and live streams via the National Center for Falcons’ social media platforms.

له من الندرة ما يميّزه، ومن الفخامة ما يجعله استثناءً بين الصقور.



غدًا على منصة المزاد الدولي لمزارع إنتاج الصقور.



Rare by nature. Exceptional by distinction.



Tomorrow on the International Falcon Breeders Auction stage. pic.twitter.com/wNnkrMDoEi — المركز الوطني للصقور National Center for Falcons (@NCFSaudi) August 14, 2026

The most expensive falcon was sold today at the International Falcon Breeding Farms Auction 2026 for 1.3 million SAR. 🇸🇦 🦅 pic.twitter.com/wRGcdqSTOC — Mu’wyah (@LMCABB) August 16, 2026

Earlier, it was reported that a Saudi team of researchers completed an advanced project to analyze the complete genome of two of the Kingdom’s most prominent native falcons – the Al-Wakri falcon and the Shaheen falcon – using PacBio HiFi sequencing.