EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World

    Falcon auction sets year’s record with $346,000 sale

    08:54, 17 August 2026

    The 2026 International Falcon Breeders Auction ongoing in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, recorded its most expensive sale of the year on its seventh night, when a mottled gyr (Super White) chick fetched SAR1.3 million  ($346,274) - the second‑highest price in the auction’s history, Saudi Press Agency reported.

    Falcon, Saudi Arabia
    Photo credit: Saudi Press Agency

    Two falcons from a Canadian farm sold for a combined SAR1.45 million. The first, a pure gyrfalcon chick, opened at SAR40,000 and closed at SAR150,000. 

    The second, a mottled gyr chick, opened at SAR200,000 before soaring to SAR1.3 million amid intense bidding. 

    Last year’s top sale reached SAR1.2 million for a Super White pure gyrfalcon from a U.S. farm, while the auction’s all‑time record stands at SAR1.75 million for an Ultra White pure mottled gyr chick.

    The auction runs until August 25, with coverage on television and live streams via the National Center for Falcons’ social media platforms.

    Earlier, it was reported that a Saudi team of researchers completed an advanced project to analyze the complete genome of two of the Kingdom’s most prominent native falcons – the Al-Wakri falcon and the Shaheen falcon – using PacBio HiFi sequencing.

     

     

     

    Falconry World News Saudi Arabia Auction
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All