Running until Monday, the festival features a four-day beauty contest.

Photo credit: SPA

Each round offers a total prize pool of SAR625,000, distributed as SAR300,000 for first place, SAR175,000 for second, SAR100,000 for third, SAR30,000 for fourth, and SAR20,000 for fifth, underscoring the competition's prominence within the festival's program.

Photo credit: SPA

Earlier, a young peregrine falcon, known as a farkh shaheen, was sold for SAR375,000 (about USD100,000) on the eighth night of the 2026 National Center for Falcons Auction in Saudi Arabia.