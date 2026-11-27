Falcon Beauty Competition kicks off in S. Arabia
The falcon beauty competition rounds commenced yesterday at the 2026 King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival, the world's largest gathering of falcons, organized by the National Center for Falcons at its headquarters in Malham, north of Riyadh, SPA reports.
Running until Monday, the festival features a four-day beauty contest.
Each round offers a total prize pool of SAR625,000, distributed as SAR300,000 for first place, SAR175,000 for second, SAR100,000 for third, SAR30,000 for fourth, and SAR20,000 for fifth, underscoring the competition's prominence within the festival's program.
Earlier, a young peregrine falcon, known as a farkh shaheen, was sold for SAR375,000 (about USD100,000) on the eighth night of the 2026 National Center for Falcons Auction in Saudi Arabia.