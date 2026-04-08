Saudi team completes Kingdom's first full-genome analysis of two falcon species

This project is the first of its kind in the Kingdom for these two species, marking a pioneering scientific step that reflects the integration of research with cultural heritage.

The results of this work were published in the international peer reviewed journal G3 Genes | Genomes | Genetics, underscoring the scientific importance of the project and its place within global efforts to study biological genomes.

This achievement represents a pivotal step in wildlife research, particularly for falcons, which hold a special status in the Kingdom. The project contributed to the creation of a reference genetic database for local falcons, registered in NCBI, supporting national efforts to protect species, preserve biodiversity, and advance breeding and reintroduction programs.

Dr. Alrefaei indicated that whole-genome sequencing techniques provide a precise understanding of the genetic makeup of falcons and enable comparisons of genetic diversity among individuals and species.

He noted that this opens broad horizons for multiple scientific applications, including improving breeding programs, monitoring hybridization, and supporting studies of hereditary diseases in raptors.

Earlier, it was reported the Saudi Falcons Club releases falcons in Kazakhstan to support ecological balance.