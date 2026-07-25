Fake food, real dopamine: Why millions are ordering meals that never arrive

One of the most popular examples is FoodNeverComes, a free, advertising-supported app that mimics a food delivery platform. Users browse restaurant menus, place an order, and track the delivery, despite knowing the food will never arrive. The app says it has recorded nearly one million "cravings satisfied."

Similar platforms are appearing in other categories. Dopamine Shop allows users to fill virtual shopping carts with items ranging from inexpensive novelty products to imaginary luxury purchases, while No Smoke Zone, also known as Virtual Smoke, simulates smoking without nicotine or tobacco.

The trend began in South Korea but is spreading internationally. Dopamine Shop, for example, is developed by Fenwick Holdings LLC, an independent U.S. studio.

Researchers say the appeal lies in dopamine, a neurotransmitter involved in motivation, anticipation, and learning. These apps recreate many of the rewarding stages of shopping or ordering food, including browsing, choosing, and confirming a purchase. The only missing step is actually receiving the product.

The concept is similar to creating online wish lists or planning dream vacations without spending money. Users can experience some of the psychological satisfaction associated with shopping while avoiding the financial cost.

However, experts say the phenomenon is not without risks. Because dopamine apps are relatively new, there is little direct research on their long-term effects. Some researchers suggest they could potentially act as a "gateway behavior," encouraging users to move toward real spending or other activities.

Evidence from similar digital experiences raises concerns. Previous studies found that users of simulated casino games were more likely to begin gambling with real money later. One study reported that about 26% of players who had never gambled online started doing so within six months, while others found similar patterns among adults and teenagers.

Privacy is another issue. Although most dopamine apps are free, many rely on advertising revenue. Like other ad-supported websites, they often use cookies to collect browsing data, allowing advertisers to build profiles of users' interests and deliver personalized ads.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that conversations about mental health shifted significantly in recent years.