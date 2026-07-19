Fahid Island: Abu Dhabi unveils $11 billion wellness island

The 2.7 million-square-meter island is located between Yas Island and Saadiyat Island. The project will include more than 6,000 apartments, townhouses and villas, as well as hotels, retail outlets, restaurants, public spaces and a school.

Photo credit: Aldar

The master plan provides for an 11-kilometer coastline, including 4.6 kilometers of beaches. Mangrove areas are located along the opposite side of the island. According to Aldar, all residential and public areas will be within a five-minute walk of the waterfront.

Photo credit: Aldar

Around 30% of the site will be allocated to green and open spaces. Plans include a 10-kilometer park with running tracks, three cycling routes, exercise areas, drinking-water stations and shaded rest areas.

A two-kilometer waterfront promenade will accommodate restaurants, shops and art venues. Another retail area, Coral Drive, is expected to include cafes, galleries, concept stores and a ballet school.

Facilities are also planned for paddleboarding, kitesurfing, beach volleyball and night swimming.

Photo credit: Aldar

Pedestrian bridges will connect different sections of the island, while shaded streets are intended to make walking more practical during hot weather.

Photo credit: Aldar

“Fahid Island is the world’s first Fitwel certified island, highlighting the health-focused design of the destination. The island has also received LEED City and Communities Platinum precertification and is targeting an Estidama 3-Pearl rating,” the company said in a statement.

Architects involved in the residential developments include Kengo Kuma, Koichi Takada, ACME and NAGA Architects.

Photo credit: Aldar

The first residential development, Fahid Beach Residences, will comprise seven buildings with 65 units each.

Photo credit: Aldar

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Dubai had launched construction of the 42-kilometer Gold Line metro, which will include 18 stations and connect 15 major residential and business districts.