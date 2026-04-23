Dubai to build new ‘Gold Line’ metro

The initiative was presented by Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The new 42-kilometre line will become one of the largest additions to the Dubai Metro network. It will include 18 stations and pass through 15 strategically important areas hosting major residential and business clusters.

We are pleased to announce the largest transportation project in Dubai: a new 42-kilometre metro line. It will pass through 15 key strategic areas across the city, serve approximately 1.5 million residents, and strengthen connectivity to 55 major real estate developments… pic.twitter.com/nH9iKsiiN1 — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) April 22, 2026

The line is expected to serve around 1.5 million people and improve connectivity to 55 large real estate developments currently under construction.

“Our landmark projects to position Dubai as the world’s best city to live in are on track,” the Sheikh said.

The project is estimated to cost $9.25 billion. Once completed, the total length of the metro network will increase by about one-third.

Construction is scheduled for completion on September 9, 2032 - a symbolic date marking the anniversary of the metro’s launch in the city.

Dubai Rail Network Plan - 2032 @rta_dubai pic.twitter.com/KqxaYTwFV9 — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 22, 2026

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Dubai completed construction of its first commercial air taxi vertiport in April 2026.