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    Dubai to build new ‘Gold Line’ metro

    13:15, 23 April 2026

    Dubai has announced the launch of construction of a new metro line called the “Gold Line,” Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Dubai, ‘Gold Line’, metro, UAE
    Photo credit: Screenshot

    The initiative was presented by Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

    The new 42-kilometre line will become one of the largest additions to the Dubai Metro network. It will include 18 stations and pass through 15 strategically important areas hosting major residential and business clusters.

    The line is expected to serve around 1.5 million people and improve connectivity to 55 large real estate developments currently under construction.

    “Our landmark projects to position Dubai as the world’s best city to live in are on track,” the Sheikh said.

    The project is estimated to cost $9.25 billion. Once completed, the total length of the metro network will increase by about one-third.

    Construction is scheduled for completion on September 9, 2032 - a symbolic date marking the anniversary of the metro’s launch in the city.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Dubai completed construction of its first commercial air taxi vertiport in April 2026.

    UAE Dubai Construction World News Middle East Video
    Ralina Jakisheva
    Ralina Jakisheva
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