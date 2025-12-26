EN
    Factory attack in central Japan leaves 15 wounded

    17:24, 26 December 2025

    Fifteen people were injured on Friday after a man entered a factory in Shizuoka Prefecture in central Japan and attacked workers with a knife while spraying an unknown liquid, Xinhua reports citing local media.

    Photo credit: @aajtakabhijit / X

    An emergency call was received around 4:30 p.m. local time reporting that several people had been stabbed at a Yokohama rubber factory in Mishima City, Shizuoka Prefecture, and that liquid had been sprayed inside the facility, public broadcaster NHK reported, citing local police and fire authorities.

    According to the fire department, 15 people have been injured and are currently receiving treatment. All of them are conscious.

    The police arrested a self-proclaimed 38-year-old resident of Mishima City, who is believed to be associated with the factory, at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder.

    According to police, the suspect was reportedly wearing what appeared to be a gas mask at the time of the attack.

    Authorities are currently investigating the details of the incident. 

    Earlier, it was reported that at least nine people were killed, and 10 were injured in mass shooting in South Africa's Johannesburg.

     

    Japan Incidents World News Asia
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
