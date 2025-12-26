Factory attack in central Japan leaves 15 wounded

An emergency call was received around 4:30 p.m. local time reporting that several people had been stabbed at a Yokohama rubber factory in Mishima City, Shizuoka Prefecture, and that liquid had been sprayed inside the facility, public broadcaster NHK reported, citing local police and fire authorities.

According to the fire department, 15 people have been injured and are currently receiving treatment. All of them are conscious.

The police arrested a self-proclaimed 38-year-old resident of Mishima City, who is believed to be associated with the factory, at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder.

According to police, the suspect was reportedly wearing what appeared to be a gas mask at the time of the attack.

Authorities are currently investigating the details of the incident.

Almeno 15 le persone ferite o accoltellate da un uomo in una fabbrica di pneumatici a Mishima: 5 sono gravi. L'assalitore, un 38enne che è stato arrestato, ha prima colpito col coltello 8 persone, poi ha spruzzato candeggina contro altre 7.

Massacre in Japan's city of Mishima — a man with katana injured more than 15 people



Before stabbing his victims, he reportedly poured sulfuric acid on them



The attacker was identified by police as a 38-year-old Masaki Koyama

