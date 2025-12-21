At least 9 killed, 10 injured in mass shooting in South Africa's Johannesburg

A manhunt is currently under way for those involved in the shooting, which took place at a tavern just before 1am.

The shooting took place in Bekkersdal, a township about 40km (25 miles) southwest of Johannesburg, close to some of South Africa’s major gold mines.

The gunfire erupted near a local tavern, also known as a bar, according to reports.

Bekkersdal is a densely populated community that has long faced high levels of poverty and unemployment.

It was was established in 1945 to house South Africans working in nearby towns and surrounding gold mines and was granted municipal status in 1983.

The township has a history of unrest and was the site of violent.

Earlier, it was reported that at least 15 were killed and 40 were injured in a mass shooting in Sydney's Bondi beach.