Kazakhstan boosts jet fuel production as output reaches 591,000 tons in eight months

According to the ministry, Kazakhstan initially planned to produce 750,000 tons of jet fuel this year. In the first eight months of 2026, domestic production reached 591,000 tons.

Annual output is now expected to reach 825,000 tons, compared with 726,000 tons produced in 2025.

The Ministry of Energy said jet fuel production will continue to increase in the coming years. By 2031, Kazakhstan plans to raise annual production to 1.5 million tons.

Domestic jet fuel currently fully covers the needs of Kazakhstan’s civil aviation sector, security and defense structures, civil protection services and the state material reserve. Passenger aviation in Kazakhstan requires around 680,000 tons of jet fuel annually.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan would boost capacity at three refineries through expansion projects.