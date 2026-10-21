FAA certifies Boeing 737 MAX-10 after years of safety reviews

The aircraft features new safety measures and improved fuel efficiency. The FAA issued an amended type certificate confirming that the aircraft meets applicable design and safety requirements, along with an updated Production Limitation Record authorizing its production.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy described the certification as a major achievement for American manufacturing and the country’s aviation industry. He said the approval followed extensive safety reviews, including thousands of hours of test flights.

“This is a major win for American manufacturing and our nation’s status as a global aviation powerhouse,” Duffy said, adding that the United States would continue to lead in aviation safety and innovation.

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said the decision followed a comprehensive assessment of the aircraft’s design and compliance with safety requirements. He added that the agency would continue to hold Boeing to the highest safety standards as production of the 737 MAX-10 begins.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the launch of direct air services between Kazakhstan and the United States had been postponed due to delays in the delivery of Air Astana’s first Boeing 787 Dreamliner.