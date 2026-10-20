Dreamliner delivery setback postpones plans for direct air links between Kazakhstan and U.S.

According to Lastayev, establishing direct flights between the two countries is a complex process that depends, among other factors, on the timely delivery of aircraft.

Air Astana informed us that the first Dreamliner was expected to be delivered in September this year. However, production delays occurred on the manufacturer’s side. We now expect the first aircraft to be delivered in December. Accordingly, the entire subsequent process is being pushed back. Nevertheless, the project is steadily moving forward, and I am confident that we will have such a flight, said the vice minister.

The delivery of Air Astana’s first Boeing 787 Dreamliner has therefore been postponed from September to December 2026, affecting the timeline for preparations to establish direct air connections between Kazakhstan and the United States.

Despite the delay, Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Transport remains committed to implementing the project.

The vice minister did not provide further specifics regarding a projected launch date or the exact routes involved in the proposed direct flights.



Earlier, Qazinform reported the FAA completed the five-day aviation safety assessment in Kazakhstan.