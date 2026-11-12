F1 Academy unveils 2027 calendar with 7 global rounds

The series’ fifth season will begin in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on March 19-21, followed by Shanghai, China, on April 16-18, and Montreal, Canada, on May 21-23.

The European leg will include Silverstone, Great Britain, on July 2-4, and the Hungaroring in Budapest, Hungary, on July 30-August 1. The latter marks the circuit’s debut on the F1 Academy calendar.

The final two rounds will take place in the United States. The Circuit of The Americas in Austin will host the penultimate round on October 22-24, followed by the season finale at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 18-20.

F1 Academy Managing Director Susie Wolff said maintaining consistency in race locations was important for drivers, teams and fans.

“It’s hard to believe we’re already heading into our fifth season of F1 ACADEMY. What we’ve collectively achieved in such a short space of time is something we can all be proud of, and I’m equally excited about what lies ahead,” Wolff said.

She added that the series was attracting more fans, inspiring young girls to get involved in motorsport and creating more opportunities for female talent. She also noted that the level of competition continues to rise.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Formula 1 and the FIA had announced the 2027 FIA Formula One World Championship calendar, featuring 24 Grands Prix across 22 countries and 10 Sprint events.