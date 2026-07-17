Extreme heat claims nearly 10,000 lives across five European countries, WHO

According to the WHO European Region, rising temperatures are increasing illness and deaths and placing pressure on health and social care systems. The agency has developed technical guidance and resources to help countries prepare for heatwaves and wildfires during the 2026 season.

WHO also released updated Heat-Health Action Plan (HHAP) guidance to support governments and local authorities globally in strengthening preparedness, improving risk communication, and protecting diverse population groups, with a strong emphasis on reaching vulnerable populations. The guidance includes eight core planning elements, sector-specific action briefs, and public health messaging to reduce heat-related risks.

The organization is also helping countries improve hospitals’ climate resilience through its Hospital Safety Initiative (HSI). Recent HSI assessments, supported by WHO, have been conducted in Kazakhstan, Georgia, Armenia, Poland, and Ukraine to help health facilities remain operational during climate-related emergencies.

Within WHO’s Second European Programme of Work 2026-2030 (EPW2), a major focus is on advancing climate health initiatives and safeguarding populations from environmental hazards, which is directly linked to strengthening health security.

“Our Region is the fastest-warming region globally. In the past 4 years alone, heat has claimed more than 200,000 lives, while heat-related mortality has risen by 30% over the past 20 years. But heat deaths are not inevitable. We know how to protect people: warn communities early, make cities cooler, ensure access to water and shade, check on those most at risk and prepare health systems before temperatures peak,” said WHO Regional Director for Europe Dr. Hans Henri P. Kluge.

WHO stressed that extreme heat requires coordinated global action and urged countries to strengthen preparedness as climate change increases the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the World Health Organization had launched a new regional research agenda on health, migration, and displacement in the Western Pacific, with a strong focus on the impacts of climate change.