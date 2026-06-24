Extreme fire danger in effect in East Kazakhstan

Four forest fires occurred in the past week with one blaze still being extinguished in the West Altai State Reserve near Ridder. Other fires were registered in Ust-Kamenogorsk, Samara forestry, and along the Bukhtarma reservoir.

One of the largest fires covered 13 hectares near the Ayuda recreation base, head of the natural resources and nature management regulation department Murat Kussainov said.

He added that hot and dry weather has persisted in the region for three weeks. Temperatures are expected to rise further, with July forecasts predicting up to 50 degrees Celsius.

Specialists warn that even a small spark could trigger a major fire, especially in coniferous forests.

Since the start of the fire season, 15 forest fires and 38 steppe fires have been recorded. Of which 10 fires occurred in forestry areas, five in protected natural territories, including four in Katon-Karagay National Park and one in the West Altai Reserve.

Firefighting units are working around the clock with full resources.

Murat Kussainov emphasized East Kazakhstan contains about 49% of Kazakhstan’s coniferous forests, making prevention critical, urging residents and visitors not to leave campfires unattended and to follow fire safety rules.

In May, thousands of residents were evacuated as a fast-moving wildfire continued to spread across Southern California.