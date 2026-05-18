Export boom: Kyrgyzstan’s traditional dairy finds global demand

According to Akchabar, the strongest growth was recorded in fermented dairy goods, particularly kurut and kymyz, staples of Central Asian cuisine. Kurut is a dried, fermented cheese made from strained yoghurt, while kymyz is a traditional drink produced from fermented mare’s milk. Exports in this category jumped dramatically from 3.6 tons to 116.5 tones. During the reporting period whey shipments also reportedly rose, reaching 164 tons.

Kyrgyzstan broadened its export portfolio with higher value-added products. Shipments included 17.6 tons of skimmed goat milk powder, 2.2 tons of milk-based beverages, and 1.6 tons of cream, underscoring the sector’s growing diversification.

Exports of butter, powdered milk, cheese, and ice cream declined compared with last year, reflecting a shift in the export structure toward newer product categories.

Despite uneven performance across traditional segments, the overall dairy industry maintained strong momentum. The introduction of new products to international markets continues to reinforce Kyrgyzstan’s export growth trajectory and supports the sector’s long-term development.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that East Kazakhstan region had advanced its dairy processing capacity.