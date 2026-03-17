E Kazakhstan advances dairy processing capacity

The region is rolling out new projects to build and modernize dairy processing facilities, helping to strengthen food security and support local agricultural producers.

A major project involves building a modern dairy processing plant in Oskemen with a capacity of up to 200 tons per day (around 73,000 tons annually). The project is valued at five billion tenge and is expected to create up to 700 jobs.

The plant will produce a wide range of products, including milk, fermented dairy products, cottage cheese, soft and processed cheeses, yogurts, and sour cream, while the new complex will introduce modern processing and automation technologies to significantly boost production volumes.

At the same time, new enterprises have already been launched in the region. In Shemonaikha, a modern dairy processing plant operated by Siver Plus LLP has been commissioned, producing kefir, cottage cheese, milk, and sour cream under the “Nastole” brand.

Currently, the plant processes up to six tons of milk per day, with plans to reach its full design capacity. The company cooperates with local farms.

Experts note that the development of domestic dairy production is particularly important for East Kazakhstan. New enterprises make it possible to increase the processing of local raw materials, expand the product range, and supply the region with high-quality locally produced goods.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that annual grain processing in Kazakhstan reaches 5 million tons.