Explosion reported at Valero refinery in Port Arthur, Texas

A large fire broke out following the blast.

A shelter-in-place order was issued for the west side of Port Arthur, the department said.

Expect road closures in and around the area of Hwy 82 & 87 and traffic coming into this area from additional roadways, it added.

Residents were urged to remain in place until the "All Clear" was given by emergency personnel.

The cause of the explosion is not yet known.

KFDM News reported no injuries, citing Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens.

The explosion involved a heater unit, according to the report.

Earlier, Qazinform reported a gas cylinder explosion occurred in a multi-storey residential building in Shakhtinsk, Karaganda Region on the night of March 23, leading to a fire and multiple injuries.