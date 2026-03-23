Shakhtinsk gas explosion leaves 8 hurt, police officers among injured

Emergency services received the call about the explosion and arrived at the scene within four minutes. Rescuers found furniture and household items ablaze and immediately organized an evacuation. Five residents were led down the staircase from upper floors, while police officers assisted in evacuating others before the fire brigade arrived.

“Before the firefighters arrived, some of the residents had been evacuated by police officers, while the rest left the building on their own. A temporary warming centre and a mobile accommodation unit were set up for displaced residents,” local emergencies authorities of Karaganda region reported.

In total, eight people were injured, five of them police officers. All were taken to medical facilities for treatment. The fire, which covered about 40 square metres, was fully extinguished.

Fire brigades, rescue teams, medical staff, police, and local authorities are continuing cleanup operations. A criminal case has been opened.

“A 40-year-old suspect was detained. He was hospitalized in a specialized ward at Shakhtinsk Hospital under guard. Once his condition stabilizes, he will be transferred to a temporary detention centre.

It should be recalled that in the town of Shchuchinsk, Akmola region, a fire occured in a single-storey cafe attached to a five-storey residential building after a gas cylinder explosion. Six people were killed in the fire. Later, the death toll rose to 11.

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