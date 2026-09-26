Explosion at coal deposit in Yakutia leaves several dead

According to the prosecutor’s office, the incident occurred on September 26. The Prosecutor’s Office of Neryungri is investigating the circumstances of the incident on the instructions of Republic Prosecutor Sergey Dyabkin.

“According to preliminary information, an explosion occurred during welding operations at the backup pumping station. There are fatalities as a result of the incident. The circumstances are being established,” the prosecutor’s office said.

Earlier, it was reported that more than 10,000 households in Chiba Prefecture remained without electricity on Friday after Typhoon Dujuan brought record rainfall to eastern Japan earlier this week.