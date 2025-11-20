Exploring Kazakhstan’s Silk Road legacy: Nick Fielding’s lecture enthrals London audience

Speaking to members of the Club’s Adventure Circle, Fielding delivered an insightful and visually engaging presentation entitled “Kazakhstan: Exploring the Northern Silk Road”, inspired by his recent expedition along a route that took him from Almaty to the Aral Sea in Kazakhstan.

Photo credit: Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

Veteran traveller Fielding particularly emphasized Kazakhstan’s strategic position along this northern Silk Road, weaving together historical insight and cultural commentary that brought to life both the grandeur of the country’s ancient past and its vast, still largely untapped tourism potential. As he noted, for centuries the Silk Road has inspired travellers and writers – not as a single road, but as a vast network of routes spanning the deserts, mountains, and steppe of Central Asia.

Fielding highlighted the once-powerful cities of Otyrar, Sauran, Syganak, and Zhankala, as well as the historic and still imposing city of Turkistan, that can be found along this route. Once bustling centres of trade, culture, and diplomacy, these great cities played a central role in connecting civilizations between East and West.

Having spent more than 15 years exploring Kazakhstan’s diverse landscapes – particularly in the east and southeast – Fielding shared his growing appreciation for the strategic and historical significance of the northern corridor, describing it as one of the Silk Road’s most important, yet most overlooked routes.

The event drew an engaged audience of explorers, historians and adventure enthusiasts. Representatives of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the United Kingdom were also in attendance, presenting cultural books and souvenirs, and engaging visitors in lively discussions about Kazakhstan’s heritage and modern identity.

The Embassy further enriched the evening with an exhibition of ancient maps and manuscripts related to Kazakhstan’s statehood, alongside a visual display showcasing the country’s landscapes and archaeological treasures. Bauyrzhan Nurbalin, political counsellor of the Kazakh Embassy pointed out that Kazakhstan offers 30 days of visa-free travel for UK citizens, supported by four direct weekly flights between London and Almaty, operated by Air Astana, making the country more accessible than ever for British citizens.

The Younghusband Lecture not only celebrated Kazakhstan’s rich historical legacy but also highlighted its growing appeal as a destination for scholars, adventurers, and culturally curious travellers, many of whom left the event expressing a strong desire to explore Kazakhstan firsthand.

