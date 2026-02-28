Expert: U.S. action on Iran aimed at containing capabilities, not escalation

According to Swedish academic and international business strategist Mr. Alex Matrsson, Washington’s actions should be viewed in the context of a broader strategy aimed at reducing tensions in the region.

“This approach is not necessarily about toppling Iran entirely, but rather about crippling its ability to cause harm both locally and internationally,” Mr. Matrsson noted.

The expert emphasized that the current operation represents only one stage of a longer process.

“We may see two or three more strategic actions in the future, aimed at further weakening Iran’s capabilities, though not fully dismantling them,” he added.

Commenting on the reaction of Middle Eastern states, Mr. Matrsson said that most countries in the region are not interested in an escalation of the conflict.

In his assessment, Syria is focused on post-crisis reconstruction, Lebanon is seeking internal stability, while Turkey, Jordan, and Egypt are likely to confine their roles to diplomatic and mediation efforts. Iraq remains absorbed in addressing its own domestic challenges. The Gulf Cooperation Council states, despite possessing sufficient defensive capabilities, continue to rely on partnership with the United States and do not plan to engage directly in hostilities, as their priority remains large scale development programs.

In summary, according to Mr. Alex Matrsson, this is a Trump-led regional stability initiative, passively endorsed and potentially encouraged by prominent Middle Eastern nations.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the United States would continue “extensive” air and sea strikes on Iran.